OKOLONA – A regular meeting of the Board of Trustees of Okolona School District held Aug. 13, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m. at Okolona Elementary Parent Center, approved the district’s annual budget, OKed a shortfall resolution in connection with the budget, and approved several personnel actions.
At the meeting, trustees took the following actions:
--Approved the FY2020 budget as presented by Business Manager- Mrs. Casandra Trimble.
The budget indicates total revenues of $7,044,438.14, and total expenditures of $7,537,886.25. The difference of expenditures over revenues is $493,428. 11.
--Approved a resolution declaring that the anticipated amount of local revenue to be collected within the Okolona Municipal Separate School District is less than the amount estimated at the time of formulation or amendment of the school district budget.
The budget was also approved following a public budget hearing Wednesday, July 31.
--Approved certified recommendations and classified recommendations made by Superintendent Chad Spence .
--Approved the following certified recommendations by name, school position and grade, and effective date:
--Dorothy Buchanan, OES, Gifted Teacher, Aug. 14, 2019.
--Alexis Nabors, OHS, 8th Grade Language, Aug. 15, 2019.
--Felisha Neely, OES, Assistant Teacher, Aug. 14, 2019.
--Sandra Hill, OHS-OES Cafeteria-Sub, Aug. 14, 2019.
--Lesley Mabry, OHS-OES Bus Driver-Sub, Aug. 14, 2019
--Grady Stegall, OHS-OES Bus Driver-Sub, Aug. 14, 2019.
--Jourdan Smith, District Part-time Maintenance, Aug. 14, 2019.
--Approved the July 16, 2019, July 23, 2019 and July 31, 2019 minutes .
--Approved software paid with federal program funds as follows: Jumpstart $5,306.60 OHS; Stemscopes $229.40 OHS; Stemscopes $310 OES; USA Test Prep $3,600 OHS.
--Approved a contractual services agreement with North MS Educational Services, LLC.
--Discussed First Read policies.
--Approved a Kelly Services contractual proposal.
--Approved a contractual services agreement with JE Fleming Education Team, LLC.
--Approved a contractual agreement with MSBA Online Agenda Service.
--Approved a policy dealing with KO Solicitation by staff members. The policy means teachers can’t bring in items to sell during class time.
--Approved releasing Santianna Richardson from the district.
--Approved purchasing Website Design by Edlio LLC for $4,850.
--Heard a Superintendent Report from Chad Spence.
--Heard a finance report from the business manager. The report included the Claim Docket, Current Budget Status, Reconciled Bank Statements, Statement of Revenues and Expenditures, Cash Flow Statement by Month, and Combined Balance Sheet.