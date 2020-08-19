OKOLONA -- The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its 5 p.m. Thursday, July 16 meeting.
Those present included board members Barbara Carouthers, Lorene Moore Barr (zoom), Rev. James D. King, William Bailey (phone), Superintendent Chad Spence, Casandra Trimble and Vanetta Sykes.
Board member Kinard Moore was absent.
All votes were unanimous unless otherwise listed.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by Chad Spence. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented.
Trustees:
--Approved June 11, 18, and 30, 2020 board meeting minutes as presented.
--Tabled the Energy Cost Plan bids as presented.
--Approved personnel recommendations as presented. They included Selina Harris -OES 3rd Grade Science and Social Studies Teacher; Teisha Spraggins- OMS Secretary; Alquana Chandler- OHS Family Consumer Science Teacher; Tranessa Spann-OMS Teacher Assistant; Jason Pickens–District-Maintenance Director until July 30, 2020; Dorothy Buchanan-Sped-Gifted Teacher; Wallace Harvey-District-Athletic Director; Tonya Little-Central Office-Superintendent Executive Administrative Assistant.
--Approved the contract with School Consultation Services as presented.
--Approved the $300 donation from Renasant Bank for the Okolona Elementary School summer program as presented.
--Approved the school board retreat contract with The Excellence Group as presented.
--Approved the following items on the consent agenda as presented.
A. District Return to School Plan.
B. 2020-2021 Instructional Management Plan
C. 2020-2021 Professional Development Plan.
D. 2020-2021 English Language Learners Plan.
E. 2020-2021 Homeless Children and Youth Policy and Procedures.
F. Foster Care Plan and Procedures.
G. 2020-2021 Technology Plan.
H. JE-Fleming Education Team LLC Contract.
I. Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services Office of Vocational Rehabilitation Agreement.
J. Dispose of two trucks (GMC and Ford).
K. Online Virtual Instruction Agreement.
L. Dual Credit Enrollment Agreement with ICC.
M. Covid-19 Disclaimer.
N. School Board Attorney Revised 2020-2021 Contract.
O. Third reading of Communicable Diseases Policy JGCC, and Cell Phone Policy GE.
P. Third reading of Graduating Senior 2020-2021, Elementary 2020-2021 Handbook, OMHS 2020-2021 Handbook, and 2020-2021 Employee Handbook.
--Heard a Superintendent’s Report from Chad Spence.
--Approved the financial report as presented. The report included the claims docket, current budget status, reconciled bank statements, statements of revenues and expenditures, and cash flow statement by month.
--Adjourned at 6:03 pm.