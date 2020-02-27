OKOLONA • The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board took care of the following items of business during its 5 p.m. meeting Thursday, Feb. 13.
Board members present were William Bailey, Barbara Carouthers, Kinard Moore, Lorene Moore Barr, and Rev. J. D. King. Others present included Superintendent Chad Spence, Casandra Trimble, and Vanetta Sykes.
Trustees:
--Were called to order by Board Secretary Barbara Carouthers and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by Rev J.D. King. The board voted to adopt the agenda as presented. (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Rev J.D. King /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Barr, and Rev J.D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none)
--Approved the Jan. 12, 2020 board meeting minutes as presented. (Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /M/, Rev J.D. King /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev J.D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none.)
--Approved adding fund 1201-Agency Activity and setting up the necessary accounts to move all current agency transactions (revenue and expenditure) so they can be reflected like all other general activity funds as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mrs.Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev. J. D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved Contractual Services with Performance Based Education Company in the amount of $12,500 paid with federal funds as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev J.D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved Contractual Services with Greene Education Services in the amount of $9,999 paid with federal funds as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev. J.D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none).
--Approved to pay The Excellence Group invoice of $4,375 with federal funds of $4,375 as presented. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Mr. Kinard Moore /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev J.D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none)
--Approved the consent agenda as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Moore, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr, and Rev. J. D. King. Votes cast against the motion: Mrs. Carouthers abstain to OCTC travel).
The agenda consisted of the following items:
--Recommendation to approve for student to transfer to another school district.
--Recommendation to approve the following job descriptions: Business Manager, Assistant Coach, Athletic Director, Bus Driver, Head Coach, School Office/Clerical Staff, Teacher, Federal Programs Director, Principals, Teacher Assistant, Title I Secretary.
--Recommendation to approve personnel hiring recommendations: Felicia Neely Certified Special Education Teacher at OHS, Jessica Robinson Classified Part-time Cafeteria Worker at OHS/OES, Regenia Jones Classified Part-time Cafeteria Worker at OHS/OES.
--Recommendation to approve turnaround for the buses at Levon Crawford 30360 Chapel Grove Road.
--Recommendation to approve OCTC travel.
--Recommendation to approve OHS travel
--Recommendation to approve Booster Club Policy 3rd Reading.
--Superintendent report
--Approved the financial report as presented. (Mr. Kinard Moore /M/, Mrs. Lorene Moore Barr /S/. Votes cast for the motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers. Mr. Moore. Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev J.D. King. Votes cast against the motion: Rev. J.D. King abstain).
--Approved the financial report, which consisted of the Claim Docket, Current Budget Status, Reconciled Bank Statements, Statement of Revenues and Expenditures, Cash Flow Statement by Month, Combined Balance Sheet.
No action was taken on the following agenda items: Discussion Corrective Action Plan, Discussion on Data-Presentation by Principals, Discussion on the former Central Office, Consideration for Executive Session.
--Voted to adjourn at 6:30 p.m. (Mrs. Barbara Carouthers /M/, Rev J. D. King /S/. Votes cast for motion: Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Carouthers, Mr. Kinard Moore, Mrs. Moore Barr, and Rev J. D. King. Votes cast against the motion: none).