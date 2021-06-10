OKOLONA -- The Okolona School Board held a special called meeting May 27 at 6 p.m. and transacted the following business.
Those present were Barbara Carouthers, Dorothy Blanchard, Kinard Moore -- Zoom, Lorene Barr -- phone, William Bailey -- phone, Superintendent Chad Spence and Tonya Llttle-- Zoom.
The meeting was called to order by Board President Barbara Carouthers at 6:03 p.m., and commenced as opening meeting. The invocation was given by William Bailey.
Trustees took the following actions at the meeting. All votes were unanimous unless otherwise noted.
The board:
--Approved to pay Triage Consultants 5,400.
-- Approved Summer Bus Drivers for Summer School June 7-July1, 2021, four days a week /2hours per day @ $25 per hour. The drivers are Lazarus Sykes, A.L. Adair, Bennett Moore, and Sammie Head.
--Approved Certified Staff: Felecia Neely-OMS Special Edu. 8/01/2021, Carl Lathan-OMS Special Edu. 8/01/2021, and Montavious Ford-OES Science 8/01/2021.
--Approved Zella Walker – OES Main Cook 8/01/2021, $19,000, for the 2021-2022 school year.
--Approved Nina Harris- OHS staff worker 6/07/2021-7/01/2021, then start 8/01/2021 -2022 school year.
--Approved to prorate Teisha Spraggins’ pay for June 1- June 30, 2021 and to accept the pay rate of $2024.88.
--Adjourned.