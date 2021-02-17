OKOLONA – Paxton Sales, Inc. is announcing a new operation, PFW, LLC, a sister company to Vogue Home Furnishings, LLC at 269 South Carter Street in Okolona, MS. This new company will be responsible for warehousing and distributing of upholstered furnishings out of this 126,495 sq ft. facility. At this time, PFW, LLC, plans to hire 5-6 full time employees through Express Employment. They plan to make a significant annual investment and grow its operation here.
Hiring for these roles is expected to begin later this year and openings will be posted through Express Employment. Applications are available through Jobs.TupeloMS@ExpressPros.com or by calling 662-842-5500.
CEO Adam Paxton says his first opportunities in the furniture industry began in Okolona with Billy Hughes.
“He has always loved the community and looks forward to a renewed relationship with Okolona.”
Carolyn Cole, CFO, states the opportunities presented in Okolona were unique with an able workforce and a ready facility.
“It provided us exactly the tools we needed to support the strategic expansion of our operations. We are excited to welcome Tony Aldridge as Operations and John Paxton as our Warehouse Manager.”
Mayor Sherman Carouthers is very excited for our citizens and community.
“Thank you for choosing Okolona and we welcome you to the 'Little City That Does Big Things!'”
Patsy Gregory, Economic Development Liaison, said that Okolona is excited about this new company’s arrival and new distribution facility.
“We look forward to our public-private partnership and are committed to meeting our companies’ needs so they achieve long-term growth and success in our city.”