Houston, MS (38851)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in this afternoon. Some icing possible. High 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

A mixture of winter precipitation types this evening changing to just light freezing rain overnight. Some icing possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.