OKOLONA -- The death of an Okolona woman whose body was found earlier this month is being investigated as a homicide, Chickasaw Coroner Michael Fowler said this week.
Sheriff James Meyers said the case is believed to be the county’s second homicide of 2019.
The Sheriff’s Department and Okolona Police Department are working the case.
The body of Titilayo Smith, 42, was found Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 17, behind a residence on Monroe Street, the coroner said.
Her body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy, and returned to Okolona Thursday, Dec. 19. “They notified us to work the case as a homicide,” Fowler said.
Saying the investigation was ongoing, Fowler declined to provide further details of the case.