I have always enjoyed reading and ‘deciphering’ old documents. Though plowing through an old will or land description can be maddening at times, it can also be amusing or sad, or educational.
I saw an interesting quote the other day to the effect that ‘we have gone from teaching Latin, Greek and the Classics in high school to remedial math and reading’ and I fear it is pretty much true in today’s world. And handwriting! From beautiful curls and flourishes to awkward printing that looks as if it was done by one still in kindergarten. But I digress here.
Legal documents of ages past, for the most part, displayed the handwriting of a very educated person as most of the ‘common folk’ had little to no education.
But, the handwriting skills were not the only thing that could make you chuckle as you might compare them to today’s documents. Land descriptions might read like this one from the settling of the estate of one William H. Dula (and yes, a relation of the “Tom Dooley” as in “Hang Down Your Head, Tom Dooley” who is back up the tree in my husband’s family).
The location of the plot of land is described as “north of the ditch on the river bank of the corner of J.C. Harper’s and running down the meadow of the same to a sycamore stump on the right bank at or near a bend of the river, thence south 21 degrees across the bottom to a locust stump” The description continues thusly – “to a stake in the branch then south 25 degrees west, 34 poles (a pole was 16.5 feet) to a black pine on a ridge”.
I always wonder, okay, what happens when the stump or the black pine rots away or is hit by lightening and is burned up? How many legal fights or fistfights have occurred because of such vague descriptions in an important legal document?
Wills are just as interesting and frustrating as land descriptions – they can be funny or sad and I often smile at the flowery language in them. During past centuries it seems that all testators testified that they were “weak of body but of perfect mind and memory, thanks be given to God, calling to mind the mortality of my body and knowing it is appointed for all once to die” they give their soul to the “hands of almighty God that gave it” and their body to the earth etc.
The listings of what goes to whom in old wills are also entertaining and sometimes sad. You know that in your will you want to ensure that your very best and dearest items go to whomever you desire to have them. Other than the big items like parcels of land, cattle, horses, wagons etc., men were so specific as to who got the particular saddle and bridle, or the blacksmith tools, then we get down to the ‘good’ feather bed, the cupboards, and ‘cupboard furniture’, whatever that is, the iron pots, the Dutch ovens and hooks, fire tongs and shovels.
One kind lady back in my family willed to one of her sons ‘munny (sic) sufficient to purchase him a sute (sic) of black casamore (cashmere?); then the rest of her estate to be divided among the rest of her children.
I also wonder about this – invariably the male makes out his will, leaves all sorts of land, possessions etc. to his beloved wife – as long, mind you, that she does not remarry.
After he’s been dead and buried for years, and mama meets and marries another man, she loses it all, assets are then sold and divided amongst the children – in other words, he’s still in control even from the grave.
The saddest will I have ever read is one of the shortest. It is from the will of a man named James McClure (one of the forefathers of the McClure families in Oktibbeha County) of South Carolina, written September 23, 1756 and it reads: “To my son James, the Bible and the big pot. To my son Samuel, the next biggest pot. To my wife Agness – to have the use of both pots.”
Now remember that we will our most prized, precious possessions to those we love and here the only prized possessions the man had were his Bible and two pots. He loved his sons and wanted them to have them, but he knew for them to survive, much less prosper, mama had to be able to use both pots.
Another interesting group from long ago is the names of old occupations and how they have come down to today’s world and offer many of our current popular surnames.
Like Baxter was a baker, Brazier was one who worked with brass, a Chandler was one who made and/or dealt in candles, a Cooper was one who made or repaired vessels made of staves and hoops, such as casks, barrels, tubs etc., a Crocker was a potter, a Draper was one who dealt in dry goods, a Faulkner was a Falconer, a Fuller was one who ‘fulls’ cloth or one who shrinks and thickens woolen cloth by moistening, heating and pressing, a Higgler was an itinerant peddler, a Hind was a farm laborer, a Hooper made those hoops for casks and barrels, a Jagger was a fish peddler, a Lavender was a wash woman, a Plumber was one who applied sheet lead for roofing and set lead frames for plain or stained glass windows, a Porter was a door keeper, a Slater was a roofer, a Tucker was a cleaner of cloth goods, a Tapley put the tap in an ale cask, a Turner turned wood on a lathe into spindles, a Webster operated looms, a Wright was a workman, especially a construction worker. My favorite is that a Pettifogger was a shyster lawyer.
Remember as you painstakingly devise your legal documents today, in centuries to come, someone like me will be poking fun at them and wondering “what in the world were they thinking?”