HOUSTON --Power was restored Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, to the last of about 7,300 Natchez Trace EPA customers who suffered outages of various lengths after remnants of Tropical Storm Olga hit Chickasaw and elsewhere in Northeast Mississippi Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, according to General Manager Sean Edmondson.
The EPA, which has 2,100 miles of line across all or parts of seven counties, has three offices serving about 12,000 customers.
The storm brought widespread power outages and felled countless trees and limbs across several counties in Northeast Mississippi. There were no reports of deaths or injuries, Chickasaw emergency service officials said.
Said Edmondson: “We got all our customers back on line by 4:30 p.m. yesterday. (Monday, Oct. 28.) We were able to get the job done with just our in-house crews. We didn’t get any help from any other EPAs, because they got hit too. They were in the same boat we were,” he said.
He said crews worked from the time the storm hit about noon Saturday until about 9 p.m. that night.
“We saw we weren’t going to be able to get done, so we cut it off so the crews could go home and get some sleep. We resumed work at 5:30 a.m. Sunday and worked until 9 p.m., then resumed work at 6:30 a.m. Monday,” he said.
He said the wet weather slowed efforts to get all the outages reconnected.
“There were some places which were so wet we couldn’t get trucks in. Workers had to carry material to the poles, then climb the poles to do their jobs. That added to our outage times.”
He praised both the workers and the customers victimized by the outages.
“Our crews were dedicated. Because of that about 50 workers were able to restore power to 7,300 customers in less than three days. They did a great job and never complained. They gave up their weekends, and worked long hours under not-so-good circumstances to get lines back up. After that they went back to the office to get more materials and headed back out again.”
Edmondson said customers were patient and understanding as well. That spirit was reflected in the hundred of comments posted on the EPA’s Facebook page.
“The comments included ‘stay safe,’ and ‘we’re praying for you.’ Some people even brought food to the office Sunday and Monday,” the general manager said.