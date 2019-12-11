When it gets to be this time of year everyone begins to get into the holiday spirit, much like representing their favorite sports team(s). I myself am currently writing this while looking at my Christmas tree and other decorations that I have set up in my home. I love this time of year as it is a time of rest and relaxation, but most importantly a time of giving back.
I see from time to time people having turkey and canned food drives in and around their communities. This is also the time that most people give charitable donations to fantastic charities like Saint Jude or the Shriner Hospital.
Taking the time to give charitably is the most important thing to do this season in my opinion because it helps us become better people. It helps keep us grounded during this time of year with all of the driving around and hysteria at malls and shopping centers.
I wanted to break away from the topic of sports for a moment in hopes that the people who read this take the time to give in any capacity. Give to charities or give to people within your community, just give. It is a topic on which I am very passionate. When you think about your holiday season remember those who are less fortunate and do everything in your power to help bring a little joy into their lives.