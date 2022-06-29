Let's talk about heroes.
And too many uncaring people.
Next Monday, July 4, will be America's 246th birthday. The country was born July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
Those who signed off on the Declaration - and not all the delegates did - were heroes, straight up, viewed from today's perspective. They did a terrifyingly dangerous thing, akin to snatching red meat from a tiger's jaws.
They led the breakaway colonies away from England - then one of the world's most powerful countries - and created a new nation.
They paid a high price for their beliefs.
The Revolution shattered families. In many ways it was the first Civil War; setting brother against brother; father against son.
Some of those signers were captured by the British, or had their home burned. Some were wounded in battle.
Some of the signers suffered financial ruin; smashed flat, some formerly wealthy men died in poverty.
Wars are only good business when they're fought on someone else's turf.
The most extraordinary idea in the Declaration — perhaps the most important and crucial line penned in all of American history — is, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
This one line has led some historians to refer to the Declaration as “American Scripture.”
The Declaration is not a document of how a nation should be governed. That is the purpose of the Constitution. But the Declaration’s words of equality have become a calling card for the nation’s purpose.
That our true freedom is given to us by God himself wasn’t something Thomas Jefferson pulled out of the sky.
Far from it. Christ was clear on the matter: “If you remain in my word, you will truly be my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (Jn 8:31-32).
Jefferson and his contemporaries understood well that there are universal truths found in natural law, that now and forever will remain “self-evident.”
But while the celebration of the Declaration of Independence has not waned in nearly 250 years, our culture’s understanding and acceptance of truth seems to have cratered.
To many today, truth is a concept that varies depending on one’s individual feelings and circumstances — from the understanding of what marriage is and can be, to the biological science of sex and gender.
Democracy cannot be sustained without a shared commitment to certain moral truths about the human person and human community.
The basic question before a democratic society is: How should we live together?
And today, in trying to answer that question, how do we appreciate the sacrifices those signers made?
“They” say God, guns and guts combined to free us from the British.
“They” of course are right.
How do we appreciate the blessings of this nation? How do many of us show concern?
Too many of us don't think twice about being able to worship how we please and read and listen to what we choose, live where we want, elect officials from the political party of our choice, learn the truth in our schools and not the government line, speak or write against the government without fear of imprisonment.
The dark side of freedom is the freedom to do nothing and still be taken care of by the nation.
This nation feeds, clothes, houses, and medicates millions who care only what society can do for them, not what they can do for society.
Able to work but unwilling to, such people care nothing for the fatigue of supporting the government through taxes, national service or civic involvement.
Fortunately, many of us still care. For more than two centuries, this country has not only endured but prevailed. The early signers of the Declaration left a legacy of freedom for which we all should be grateful.
With the help of God and concerned citizens, perhaps that legacy will continue hundreds of years to come, and our children's children’s children will live freedom.
But that legacy won't continue unless enough people care. History always gives lessons to those smart enough to learn.
"In the end more than they wanted freedom, they wanted security. When the Athenians finally wanted not to give to society but for society to give to them, when the freedom they wished was freedom from responsibility, then Athens ceased to be free." - Historian Edward Gibbons.
Sound like anyone you know?