OKOLONA — Okolona Superintendent Chad Spence will become the new Superintendent of North Panola School District on July 1, he said this week.
Spence, 48, has been Okolona Municipal Separate School District Superintendent since July 19, 2019.
Spence and his wife Verlena, a retired school administrator, have a grown son and 10-year-old daughter. Their son, Kyoshi Agnew, teaches 3rd grade social studies and science at Okolona Elementary School.
The Spences’ daughter will be a 5th grader in the South Panola School District, where Spence lives; “I’ll be working about five miles from our house,” Spence said.
The Okolona school board will do a search to hire a new superintendent, Spence said. It’s unclear when whoever the board chooses will begin work at Okolona.
Until a new superintendent is hired, Kenneth McGaha will handle day to day operations as Interim Superintendent.
Current North Panola Superintendent Cedric L. Richardson is retiring.
Both Okolona and North Panola are predominantly Black districts.
Okolona is a 1A district with about 530 students. In addition to Okolona, the district serves rural areas in eastern Chickasaw County and extends into a small portion of neighboring Monroe County.
North Panola is a 3A district with about 1,200 students. Based in Sardis, the district also serves the town of Como and the Panola County portion of Crenshaw as well as rural areas in northern Panola County.
Spence, who holds a bachelor’s in education from Alcorn State University and a specialist degree from Ole Miss, is working on his doctorate in education from Mississippi State University.
He previously served three years as assistant superintendent at South Panola before coming to Okolona.
He said this week he is leaving Okolona to get closer to where he calls home: Batesville and Panola County. “I’m familiar with North Panola, and I think I have the skill set and leadership to continue the growth of that school district.”
He’s overseen a great many physical improvements to the school district. They include:
—More secure entry doors to campus buildings.
—New windows in district buildings are being installed this summer.
—Newly-installed controlled access doors to the elementary school.
—Repaired stairs at the three-story building. The old stairs were almost to the point of being condemned, he said.
—The purchase of two new school buses.
—Making sure the gym, the elementary and high school buildings have functioning heating/air conditioning systems.That work is to be done this summer.
—The fact that elementary school students are once again back in the three-story building. They were housed in the library for nearly a year after a malfunctioning sprinkler system flooded several classrooms.
Among the accomplishments he’s hoping for:
—State test scores for every district in the state come out in June or July. Scores were discontinued for several years due to Covid measures. He expects the new scores to rank the Okolona school district at a “B” level.
Said Spence: I’ve hired three new principals, and they’ll all be here next year. The district administration is very strong with Kenneth McGaha, the assistant superintendent and Dr. Paul Moton, the Chief Academic Officer, providing a wealth of experience and knowledge in leadership and student achievement.
“Overall, I think I’m leaving the district in good hands. There’s a good foundation for leadership,” he concluded.