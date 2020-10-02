OKOLONA -- Okolona police have arrested Tracy Baskin, Jr., 23, of Okolona on a murder charge in connection with a Sunday morning, Sept. 27 shooting at an apartment complex that left an Okolona man dead and another injured, according to information provided by Police Chief Tommy Ivy, Sr. and Police Investigator Robert Stokes.
It is the second fatal shooting in less than two weeks in Okolona. Police don’t believe the shootings are related.
More arrests are expected in connection with the cases, both men said Friday, Oct. 2.
Baskin was arrested at the scene about a half-hour after the shooting, according to public records. He is being held in the Chickasaw County Regional Detention Facility; no bond had been set as of Friday, Oct. 2, records indicated.
Malcolm Boone, 32, of Okolona, was shot multiple times with a handgun outside the Okolona Terrace Apartments on Okolona Terrace. The apartments are managed by the City of Okolona. Boone made it inside an apartment and died at the scene.
Baskin and Boone were acquainted; their apartments were alongside each other, police said.
Boone’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy. No autopsy results have been received, Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler said Friday, Oct. 2.
Authorities identified the injury victim as Joshua Dearing, of Okolona, who was treated and released from an area hospital.
Authorities were called via 911 about 2:03 a.m. after someone fired several shots outside the complex, according to reports.
Police have recovered a 9 mm. pistol believed used in the shooting.
Okolona police are also investigating a pre-dawn shooting Friday, Sept. 18 in Okolona, that killed Antonio Owens, 33, of Okolona.
U. S. Marshals arrested Christopher Williams, 31, of Okolona Monday, Sept. 21 in Tupelo. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Owens. He also faces a capias warrant in a separate case on a charge of shooting into a building.
He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond, records indicated.
Owens was shot one time in the torso with a 9mm. pistol. The shooting followed an altercation involving multiple people outside a duplex apartment on Pecan Lane, a dead end road, shortly after midnight.
The weapon believed used in the shooting has been recovered.
Owens was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and died there later that morning.
His body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy; no results have been received, Coroner Fowler said Friday.