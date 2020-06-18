It seems like we have lived through the last century of history in a matter of months.
We began with the threat of a world war in January, followed by a great fire that killed many humans and animals alike. Next we faced a world-wide pandemic, and most recently civil rights activism has reemerged.
It is really crazy to stand back and see history literally repeating itself before our very eyes. We have all heard the old saying those who do not know history are doomed to repeat it.
However, whether or not this is true, though it seems to be leaning towards the affirmative, there is one thing for certain, we just have to take it one day at a time.
We must take a step back and remove ourselves from the situation if need be, because we must take care of ourselves first and foremost.
This virus is still working its way through our communities, taking lives and seeming to never slow down. I would venture to say that there is probably not a one of us who has not been affected by this one way or another. However, we must stay strong. Future generations will be looking back at how we stood in the face of adversity, and I for one hope it is a story of triumph, not failure. I hope we emerge from the seemingly never-ending barrage of horrible occurrences with a new understanding of what it means to wake up and go about our lives. We are not guaranteed tomorrow, but we seem to have forgotten that. We are not even guaranteed our next breath, however, we take it by the grace of God. However, many during the pandemic have taken their last breath, and we owe it to them to return to our roots and remember where it is we came from.
Now more than ever, it is important to take a look at where we are, and visualize where we want to be, that is the only way we will get through this.