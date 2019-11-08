HOULKA – The Houlka Police Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.
According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers, a woman was found deceased at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness at the scene told officers who the shooter was.
The incident took place on Viola Street in Houlka at around 1 a.m. on Friday, and the call was placed to emergency services immediately after.
Officers reached out to the suspect's family. Soon after, the suspect reached out to the family and they contacted the Sheriff's Department. The suspect turned himself in at approximately 3:30 a.m., according to Meyers.
The Sheriff's Department is currently searching for the weapon used in the shooting, but Sheriff Meyers did confirm that it was a handgun.
No names are being released until the victim's family has been notified.
This is an ongoing investigation.