HOULKA – The Houlka Police Department and the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene of a fatal shooting before dawn Friday, Nov. 8.
According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers, Shauntinae Hardwick, 29, of Houlka was pronounced dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the head. A witness at the scene identified the shooter as Eric Moore, 30, also of Houlka.
Sheriff Meyers said Moore was charged with murder on Friday.
The shooting happened inside the mobile home shared by Moore and Hardwick on Viola Street in Houlka about 1 a.m., and a call was placed to emergency services immediately after.
According to authorities, the incident was believed to be a domestic situation that escalated to Hardwick being shot.
Officers reached out to Moore's family. Soon after, Moore also reached out to his family and they contacted the Sheriff's Department. Moore turned himself in about 3:30 a.m., according to Meyers.
Authorities later located the weapon used, a .380 semi-automatic pistol.
According to the sheriff, Hardwick has had no history with law enforcement, but they have had a few run-ins with Moore on some misdemeanor offenses.
Hardwick's body has been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for an autopsy.