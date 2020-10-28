HOUSTON – One man is dead, and police are searching for three suspects following an overnight shooting on Monday, Oct. 26, in Houston.
According to Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles, they responded to a call about a gunshot victim laying in the road on Martin Luther King Drive near Montgomery Mortuary, before 9 p.m. on Monday.
Voyles said officers arrived on scene to find the victim, a Tallahatchie County man, still alive and responsive. He said that officers were able to talk to the man before he was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Voyles said that the unidentified man and his step-daughter were in town to buy a 2012 Nissan Maxima from someone that they had been communicating with over social media, according to the account given to police by the step-daughter.
Once the victim got out of his vehicle to look at the car, he was approached by a man with a gun tucked in the front of his pants, others then approached and a tussle ensued. The victim managed to push the gun away, however, he was still shot. This prompted the step-daughter to take off running.
Only one suspect fired a gun, the other two did not, according to Voyles.
Voyles said that the suspects are three black males according to the description given to police by the girl. The seller is believed to be the shooter, however, the name is not being released at this time.
The gun was a 9 millimeter that has not been recovered.
The motive is unknown at this time, however, Voyles said that the shooting happened before the deal began.
The Sheriff's Department along with the police department and Crime Stoppers released a photo of the vehicle (2012 Maxima) on Wednesday evening, stating that the vehicle was believed to have been used in the fatal shooting, and information on the vehicle and its owner were wanted, as well as tips on its current location.
More information is expected to be released as it becomes available.