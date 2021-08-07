One dead following shooting in Houston By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Aug 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – A teenager is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Houston.Police Chief Adam Harmon said that they received a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, about a teenager at Trace Regional Hospital with a gun shot.“It is under investigation right now,” he said on Monday. “We are still waiting for all of the family to be notified, so as of right now, we are not releasing anything more.”Harmon said that it appeared to be an accidental shooting, however, they are still waiting for the autopsy report to confirm.However, as of Friday there had been no further update as the crime lab is backed up.“It will be a while before we get anything back from the crime lab,” he said. “It's still ruled accidental right now.”They are also withholding the name of the victim as they were underage.More information will be provided as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Adam Harmon Teenager Weaponry Law Crime Lab Houston Name Trace Regional Hospital Afternoon Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 69° Partly Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Partly cloudy skies. High 89F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 7, 2021 @ 7:08 am Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal One dead following shooting in Houston 2 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Fate of Houston Clerk position still up in the air 2 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw County School District requiring masks to start school 21 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Have a nice day, if you live long enough Aug 6, 2021 Chickasaw Journal School Resource Officers needed at Houston, Houlka schools Aug 5, 2021 Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Trustees approve in-school COVID testing Aug 4, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists