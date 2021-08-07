HOUSTON – A teenager is dead following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Houston.

Police Chief Adam Harmon said that they received a call around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, about a teenager at Trace Regional Hospital with a gun shot.

“It is under investigation right now,” he said on Monday. “We are still waiting for all of the family to be notified, so as of right now, we are not releasing anything more.”

Harmon said that it appeared to be an accidental shooting, however, they are still waiting for the autopsy report to confirm.

However, as of Friday there had been no further update as the crime lab is backed up.

“It will be a while before we get anything back from the crime lab,” he said. “It's still ruled accidental right now.”

They are also withholding the name of the victim as they were underage.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

