HOULKA • A Thursday night shooting in Chickasaw County left one woman dead and a man behind bars.
According to Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers, 911 received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, stating that there was a female who had possibly been shot.
Units were dispatched to the scene on County Road 413 between Houlka and Okolona, where they found 64-year-old Gail Givhan sitting in a vehicle, dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.
The officers spoke with individuals who identified the suspect as 68-year-old Calvin Moore, who lived at the residence of the shooting.
“While we were working the case, we talked to some people that knew a little information on it and gave us the suspect's name,” said Meyers.
Moore was arrested approximately three hours after the shooting with no trouble according to Meyers.
Police say a .22 caliber revolver was found on Moore at the time of his arrest. Investigators believe it may be the weapon used to kill Givhan.
“We didn't have any problems with the arrest and we did recover a firearm," Meyers said.
The exact cause of the shooting is not yet known, however, he did say that they had some sort of altercation.
“Right now we're still trying to figure that out," Meyers said. "We do know they had some sort of altercation, but we don't know the details on it yet. We know they had some type of a relationship, but we just don't know the full story yet.”
Moore will be facing a murder charge, and he will appear in court on Monday for a bond hearing.
“Our investigators finished up the paperwork today, he will be charged with murder, and he'll have an initial appearance on Monday morning and Judge Garry Turner will set him a bond.”