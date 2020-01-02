HOUSTON – A riot at the Chickasaw County Correctional Facility early Thursday morning resulted in two injuries and one fatality.
Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said that the incident was an altercation between several inmates that escalated in one of the facility's POD's.
There were three injuries. One inmate succumbed to his wounds, and another was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo where he is now in ICU after undergoing emergency surgery. The third was taken to the Calhoun County Hospital where he is being treated for head lacerations.
The deceased inmate was identified as Gregory Emary, 26, of Southaven.
The names of the other two inmates are not being released at this time as the incident is still under investigation. The Sheriff's Department is working with Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as well as the Criminal Investigators from Mississippi Department of Corrections to determine what happened and why.
According to Meyers, they are also looking into whether the incident is related to the deaths at other state correctional facilities that triggered a state-wide lockdown earlier this week.
“We hate that this happened,” said Meyers. “But these things can happen quickly at a correctional facility.”
No jail personnel were injured in the altercation, according to the sheriff. He said that the personnel saw what was happening and followed protocol to quickly remove the injured inmates.
The last time that the Chickasaw County Regional Correctional Facility experienced an incident of this magnitude was six to eight years ago when there was a fight that escalated, according to the sheriff.
“We have disagreements that sometimes lead to fist fights, but nothing like this,” he said.
The state-wide lockdown is still in effect.