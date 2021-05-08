HOUSTON -- One person died and two others were injured following a two-vehicle crash on Miss. 8 earlier this month, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
On Thursday, May 6, around 11:04 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-car crash on Miss. 8 at CR 53 in Chickasaw County.
A 2008 Red Lincoln MKX with driver 27 year old Deiaddra Tasha Doss of Prairie, Miss., and passenger 23 year old Quantaebeis Hatchett of Houston, Miss., were eastbound on Miss. 8 when the front of their vehicle collided with the driver side door of a 2010 green Toyota Camry driven by a 17 year old minor of Houston as she was attempting to turn onto Miss. 8 from County Road 53.
The Lincoln came to final rest in the westbound lane facing east and the Toyota came to final rest in the westbound lane facing north.
Ms. Doss and Mr. Hatchett were both transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center for their injuries.
The minor was airlifted to North Mississippi Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
This accident is still under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, according to Troop G Public Information Officer Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckhom.