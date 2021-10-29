One in custody following stabbing in Houston By Robert Scott Chickasaw Journal Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Irvin Brown Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOUSTON – Houston Police responded to a 911 call about an altercation on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive at around 7:35 on Saturday night.According to Chief Adam Harmon, officers arrived on scene to find the victim, a black male, with multiple stab wounds. His name is not yet being released.The exact cause of the altercation is unknown.The suspect, 62-year-old Irvin Brown, was arrested later that night, according to Harmon.Brown remains in the Chickasaw County Jail, and he is being charged with Aggravated Assault.The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition, however, he has since been upgraded to stable condition.According to Harmon, the victim was stabbed in three different places.The weapon was recovered at the scene.The incident is still under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Irvin Brown Adam Harmon Crime Law Police Victim Altercation Houston Police Ambulance Stabbing Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 53° Cloudy Houston, MS (38851) Today Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.. Tonight Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Updated: October 29, 2021 @ 8:04 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts Chickasaw Journal Supervisors discuss mask requirements 35 min ago Chickasaw Journal One in custody following stabbing in Houston 1 hr ago Chickasaw Journal Broadband comes to Woodland 7 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Houston downs New Albany for final regular season game 8 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Never cheat the man -- or woman -- in the glass 15 hrs ago Chickasaw Journal Breast cancer: Early detection, treatment can help kill a killer Oct 28, 2021 Latest e-Edition Chickasaw Journal Chickasaw Journal Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Chickasaw Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists