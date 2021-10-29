Brown

Irvin Brown

HOUSTON – Houston Police responded to a 911 call about an altercation on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Drive at around 7:35 on Saturday night.

According to Chief Adam Harmon, officers arrived on scene to find the victim, a black male, with multiple stab wounds. His name is not yet being released.

The exact cause of the altercation is unknown.

The suspect, 62-year-old Irvin Brown, was arrested later that night, according to Harmon.

Brown remains in the Chickasaw County Jail, and he is being charged with Aggravated Assault.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition, however, he has since been upgraded to stable condition.

According to Harmon, the victim was stabbed in three different places.

The weapon was recovered at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

