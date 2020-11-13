HOUSTON – Houston police received a call about a fight at Walmart on Thursday night, according to Chief Billy Voyles.
Voyles said that officers arrived on scene to find a man, identified as Kenny Lomax, laying in the entry way to the store by the coin machine.
Lomax had been ambushed by Ricky Prophette, 41, at the machine, and he hit him several times in the head.
Lomax was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Prophette was found in the parking lot of the store beside his vehicle. A search of the vehicle uncovered a weapon that was used to beat Lomax, however, there were no shots fired during the altercation.
He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Prophette was released on bond on Friday, Nov. 13.
According to Voyles, the two had been at odds for some time, and they just so happened to run into each other at Walmart, and the fight ensued.