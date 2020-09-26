OKOLONA --Authorities have arrested an Okolona man on a murder charge in connection with a fatal pre-dawn shooting Friday morning, Sept. 18 in Okolona, authorities said this week.
The victim has been identified as Antonio Owens, 33, of Okolona.
It is Okolona’s first homicide case this year.
U. S. Marshals arrested Christopher Williams, 31, Monday, Sept. 21. He is charged with first degree murder. He’s also being held on a capias warrant in a separate case on a charge of shooting into a building.
No bond had been set as of Thursday, Sept.24.
According to the Mississippi Code, first degree murder is a homicide that is both planned and deliberate. Every person who shall be convicted of first-degree murder shall be sentenced by the court to imprisonment for life in the custody of the Department of Corrections. According to the Mississippi Code, those convicted of first-degree murder are eligible for parole at age 65.
According to Black’s law dictionary, a capias warrant is issued when a subject has a guilty judgment either through court appearance, plea, or arraignment in jail, then fails to pay a fine or complete some specified conditions within the required time period.
The only way to resolve a capias warrant is to pay the fine in full or be released "time served" by remaining in jail until enough jail credit has been earned.
In most instances, a capias warrant is issued in connection with failure to appear before the court in a criminal case. A defendant who fails to appear at a criminal court proceeding, for example, could expect a capias warrant to be issued for his or her arrest, the law dictionary indicates.
Witnesses and physical evidence link Williams to the shooting, authorities said.
The shooting followed an altercation involving multiple people outside a duplex apartment on Pecan Lane, a dead end road, shortly after midnight, according to information provided by Chief Tommy Ivy, Sr.
Owens was shot one time in the torso with a 9mm. pistol. The weapon has not been recovered.
He was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and died there later that morning.
His body is being sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy, according to Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Okolona Police Department at 662-447-0101.