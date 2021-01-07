HOUSTON -- Normally, municipal elections include school board positions.
This year, however, the only school board position up for election in Chickasaw County will be for a five - year term on the Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board. The seat is currently held by William Bailey.
The Okolona School Board has five members; three appointed and two elected.
In 2020, the Chickasaw County School District consolidated into the Houston School District. That administrative consolidation officially began July 1, 2020.
The Okolona School District was not included in the consolidation.
The new district is called the Chickasaw County School District, and the new district’s central office remains in Houston.
Last November, elections were held for the new district’s five-member interim board of education.
The interim board is composed of three members from the Houston School District, and two members from the Chickasaw County School District.
In January of 2021 the new trustees will be sworn in, elect officers, hire legal counsel, and begin the discussion about hiring a new superintendent. The interim board’s primary responsibility will be to hire a permanent superintendent who will come on board July 1, 2021.
The new district officially begins operations July 1, 2021.