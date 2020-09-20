OKOLONA --Okolona police are seeking one suspect following a fatal pre-dawn shooting Friday morning, Sept. 18, authorities said Saturday afternoon.
It is Okolona’s first homicide case this year.
Police are seeking Christopher Williams, 31, of Okolona. He was last seen driving an early 2000 model Buick Century, gold in color, with an Itawamba County tag. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Okolona Police Department at 662-447-0101.
Witnesses and physical evidence link Williams to the shooting, authorities said.
Authorities on Saturday identified the victim as Antonio Owens, 33, of Okolona.
The shooting followed an altercation involving multiple people outside a duplex apartment on Pecan Lane, a dead end road, shortly after midnight, according to information provided by Chief Tommy Ivy, Sr.
Owens was shot one time in the torso with a 9mm. pistol. The weapon has not been recovered.
He was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, and died there later that morning.
His body is being sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for autopsy, according to Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler.
No one else is being sought in connection with the case at this time, authorities said Friday afternoon.