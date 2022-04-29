JACKSON – The need for an emergency room in Chickasaw County has been at the forefront of many people’s minds for a long time, and that need is one step closer to being fulfilled now that there is a law to address it.
Governor Tate Reeves signed SB 2735 into law recently.
The bill will allow for five counties, including Chickasaw, to have a freestanding emergency room.
Both Senator Ben Suber and Representative Jon Lancaster were on the forefront of making this happen, and they are relieved to see it go through.
“Representative Lancaster and I have been working on this since we got elected,” said Suber. “That was probably the number one project for Chickasaw County. I really don’t know how to describe how excited we were to get that through because we fought the entire way through the legislative process. Different groups, for different reasons, were trying to prevent this bill from going through. I think people were scared of it and didn’t know what to expect because, historically, emergency rooms don’t make any money. So, these hospitals, I think, were scared that maybe we knew something they didn’t know, but I just think the needs for this county are way too great not to get this through.”
Lancaster echoed his sentiments, saying that this was the one of the reasons he decided to run for office.
“For me, this is the main reason that I ran for office,” he said. “I knew I was going to live here for the rest of my life, and growing old, aging, healthcare was at the forefront of that. We needed access to 24-hour care. This bill, it seemed like somebody was trying to kill it all the way through, it was like juggling axes, it was hard to do, we had to babysit it. It required a lot of care, and it feels great to get it done.”
The bill underwent some changes throughout the legislative process, however, and making sure it still benefitted the county, which was the original goal, was one of the biggest challenges, according to Suber.
“In the senate, I introduced a bill, Jon introduced a bill in the house, basically the same language, and then going through the committee process, the bills both got completely changed and went completely different directions. I actually had some amendments added to the bill in committee and I had to try and bring it back and get it back to where it would benefit our county. Some of the language in some of the bills really wouldn’t benefit us at all.”
What they ended up with is called the Pilot Program.
“We ended up with the Pilot Program, which will allow five ERs in the state. We currently have about 11 counties that don’t have an ER, but many of these counties don’t want an ER, don’t need one because they are so close to another ER, but we’ll have five, and Chickasaw County is going to be one of the five.”
He then went into some of the details about the bill and how it will play out logistically.
“It will all go through the Department of Health, they’re going to approve who will be allowed to have an ER, and Chickasaw is supposed to be at the top of that list. They will have to have an agreement with a local hospital, I don’t know if that will be North Mississippi, Trace, Baptist, whoever, but they will have to have some kind of an agreement. This is not going to have any beds, this is strictly going to be a 24/7 emergency room, basically stabilization.”
Lancaster also shared some good news about the project and its interest among the healthcare industry.
“There are multiple interested parties, I think there’s a good chance that this is going to happen.”
Suber added on to this statement as well.
“We know of two that have called us, expressing interest.”
“One’s been here looking at property,” said Lancaster.
Suber said he is optimistic that this will not only happen but happen sooner rather than later.
“I really see this happening fairly quickly.”
He said that he looks for this to help with economic development for the county as well, in the long run.
“Economic development is big in our smaller counties, and there’s basically three items that are requested, you have to have good schools, a workforce and you have got to have an emergency room.”