This past week, local football teams began summer workouts. This marks a significant milestone for our small towns...Friday night football.
When the whole pandemic struck back in March, it put all things on hold, including sports.
When the Mississippi High School Athletics Association announced that they had canceled spring football, it left many of us wondering if the fall season would be another casualty of COVID-19.
This would be devastating for sure. Friday night high school football is one of the glues of our communities. We all come together to celebrate these young men as they put on their best performances for us. The bleachers are packed, the band rallies the crowds with their triumphant melodies and the cheer leaders create the atmosphere. It is a part of the small town experience.
That tradition, however, seemed to be far from our reach. Like we may have to put our usual routines on hold and remain inside on Friday nights, dreaming of what could have been, while being forced to face what is.
When teams began taking the field last week, it can be assumed that many of us breathed a collective sigh of relief. This meant that there was hope. We could begin preparing and hope that it works out.
We are still a long way from being out of the woods, however. The experts predicted that there would be a lull in the hot summer months, only for there too be a resurgence of the virus in the fall, when the cold air begins making its return.
All of this to say is that we are definitely not there yet, however, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and all we have to do is hang on for the ride. Friday night here we come!