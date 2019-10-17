Today, while trolling through back issues of the Chickasaw Journal, or in this case, the Times Post, basically just looking for anything that piqued my interest, the article below, taken from the June 17, 1937, edition certainly did just that!
Miracle cookery school attracts much attentionThe Mississippi Power Company is holding a two-day demonstration in miracle cookery this week, under the capable direction of Miss Eleanor Wilson, home economist, in the dining room of the Masonic building.
The first class was held yesterday afternoon, and the second will be this afternoon at three o’clock.
Miss Wilson gives many helpful suggestions in electric cooking which eliminates drudgery by the cooking method which eliminates heat.
She also gives many new recipes which prove helpful in the preparation of a meal. These lessons are entirely free to those who attend.
Cooking with electricity is somewhat different from that of cooking with coal and wood ranges and many are availing themselves of the opportunity of attending these demonstrations and becoming acquainted with the new method of cooking.
Several prizes are given after the demonstrations.
I don’t know whether I was amused, chagrined or what. I guess I thought the improvements and changes I had witnessed and welcomed in my adult life in the cooking department were all there ever was. One thing that rather amused me was the choice of the word “cookery”. Reminded me almost of “quackery”.
However, I well remember seeing my mother cook on a wood stove. I also remember the first electric monstrosity that graced her kitchen. It was a white enameled stove, with what I would describe as ‘bowed’ front legs. I don’t remember where it came from nor when it first appeared in the kitchen.
I do remember that she was a bit dubious at first of just how to cook on it without burning everything to a charred state – or perhaps she did burn a few things to that degree. I remember that the ‘kinlin’ bucket with a bit of kerosene and a few pieces of “kinlin” was no longer needed and my brothers were probably just as happy to welcome the electric stove as was she, since this new stove eliminated the necessity of chopping ‘stove wood’, a never-ending chore in those days if they expected to eat.
And so, I have progressed in my lifetime from the wood stove to the electric and/or gas stove and now take them for granted. I also remember the first microwave oven I bought – looking back, it must have weighed half a ton and it was so big and cumbersome compared to those of today. You needed a huge area of counter space for this new fandangled thing we thought we had to have. Microwaves are now considered essential in our kitchens even if we use them mostly to pop corn or melt butter or brew our tea. Now there is the “air fryer” the ninja this and ninja that.
However, when I saw this and its publication date of June 17, 1937, I couldn’t help but think of my poor mama. It was probably at least 10 years later that she first cooked on an electric stove and trust me, she didn’t have the privilege of attending a ‘cooking class’. I wish I could have seen the facial expressions and heard the “ooh”s and “aah”s of these ladies who attended the class. I mean, let’s face it, they were “moving on up” as they used to sing on the Thomas Jefferson show, (which we seldom missed.)
I do take issue with the statement that this new method of cooking eliminates cooking with heat. Apparently, Miss Wilson had never canned a tub full or tomatoes or a huge pan of pear preserves wherein you had better keep yourself close to that ‘heat’ and keep a’ stirrin’ all the time!
And drudgery? I’ve seen many times when you would have had a hard time convincing me that it wasn’t drudgery to come home from a long day at work and everyone in your family is looking at you and wondering just when you are gonna get yourself in that kitchen and get supper on the table.
But, as they say, it’s progress – and I do welcome that in my kitchen – in any form.