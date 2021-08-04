HOUSTON • Some teachers in the Houston schools were recently presented with a grant from the PACE Foundation.
“We’ve been making PACE Awards for the students in the district for years, and we have seen the positive impact of that, and we were looking for some way to incentive the teachers to be creative and look for new ways to advance learning, to make it more efficient and to make it more relevant for the students. Most of them have really great ideas, but most of the time there’s just not resources available to implement those ideas. So, that’s the purpose of this program, it’s our teacher grant program. It’s for innovation in teaching in learning and a way to give the teachers a chance to step up and contribute to the improvement of the school district here in Chickasaw County,” said PACE Board President Gus Clark.
The kindergarten teachers for Houston Lower Elementary School and a fourth grade teacher were awarded the grants.
They were presented with them at the Lower Elementary on Tuesday of last week.
With this being the first year, PACE is looking to expand the program next year and hopefully have even more participation.
“This was our first year doing this and we gave them kind of a short fuse, there wasn’t a lot of time and of course COVID made all of the communications a little more difficult. But, next year we’re going to get the applications out earlier so that they can work among themselves and individually to come up with some new and innovative things to do that we can help finance.”