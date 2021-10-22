Pace

The students pictured achieved a perfect score, and were awarded $100. From left, James Higginbotham, Lakann Webster, Isabella Ward, Katie McCue, Zoe Kipapa, Isabella King, Kylen Hiner and Riley Easley, not pictured is Mia Cook.

 By Robert Scott I Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Houston Upper Elementary School held their annual PACE Awards ceremonies last week to honor those students who performed well on the state assessments last year.

The ceremony saw several kids receive recognition for their hard work, and some even walked away with a little money.

“Our students worked very hard and they showed out on their state assessments,” said HUES Principal Angel Carr. “This success is possible because of dedicated students, hard working teachers and involved parents.”

For several years, the school has partnered with the PACE Foundation to reward students for their performance on state assessments, and to encourage academic success.

“Congratulations to all the students receiving awards today, great job,” said PACE representative Gus Clark. “Though these rewards recognize your achievements today, they also indicate that you're developing the tools that will enable you to be productive and successful throughout your lives.”

He also talked a bit about the history of the PACE Foundation.

“Founded in 2001, Partners in Achieving Community Excellence (PACE) is Chickasaw County's local community foundation, through which individuals, families, organizations and corporations invest in the health and growth of the community. PACE focuses resources and influence by supporting arts and culture, civic, educational, health and human services and local government initiatives, to improve the quality of life of Chickasaw County Residents. PACE is a non-profit, charitable organization operating as an affiliate of the CREATE Foundation.”

Students will also get to attend a pizza/movie party.

The following students received awards:

4th Grade –

Proficient in ELA:

Hassan Al-Omari

Kaylee Barr

Ivan Beltran

Armonte Buchanan

George Castillo

Kyndall Crowe

Kenton Ellison

Azalea Ewing

Brittain Fitzpatrick

Caylee Gravat

Tykevious Griffis

Natalya Hatchett

Jayla Hykes

Victor Ibarra

Jakobie Isabell

Cohen Kilgore

Curtis Luckenbaugh

Landon Lyles

Jacob Murillo

Sarah Pettit

Hardy Petty

Bryson Randle

Aubrey Reeves

Jarely Rodriguez

Johnathan Rosas

Chasitey Sacus

Anistyn Samuell

Natalie Stone

Greyson Storey

Jonah Tate

Adley Teasley

Corey Thompson

Kloe Virges

Tytianna Wardlow

Makena West

Proficient on English Language Proficiency Assessment:

Victor Ibarra – $50 prize.

Proficient in Math:

Hassan Al-Omari

Armonte Buchanan

George Castillo

Alanna Condelero-Riley

Soriya Conway

Kyndall Crowe

Daniel Dendy

Brittain Fitzpatrick

Addison Free

Akeelah Gates

Caylee Gravat

Cohen Kilgore

Nathaniel McGraw

Juryan Morgan

Aubrey Reeves

Chasitey Sacus

Greyson Storey

Jonah Tate

Adley Teasley

Tytianna Wardlow

Matthew White

Advanced in ELA:

Bryer Clouse

Daniel Dendy

Davis Griffin

Jacob Lynch

Caitlin Pearson

Advanced in Math:

Bryer Clouse

Kenton Ellison

Davis Griffin

Tykevious Griffis

Jacob Lynch

Caitlin Pearson

Corey Thompson

Perfect Score ($100):

Jacob Lynch – ELA

Bryer Clouse – Math

Jacob Lynch – Math

5th Grade –

Proficient in ELA:

Javen Avant

Izeack Bedolla

Zykerrius Bush

Caleb Carter

Robert Chamblee

Ricky Cooper

Cooper Davis

Aiden Dotson

Matthew Ducker

Emma Eaton

Jaiden Gates

Niasia Graham

Kayson Griffin

Preston Griggs

Alan Gutierrez

Ricky Harris

Journey Hatchett

James Higginbotham

Amyricle Holmes

Lyterion Ivy

Conner Jones

Tyler Kirby

Montrell Kyle

Lily Merriman

Nyjalae Miller-Williams

Griffin Moss

Zariah Nance

Kaitlyn Patrick

Ashleigh Pierce

Layla Powdrill

Joshua Pratt

Everett Rape

Preston Renfroe

Alan Sanchez

Allie Smith

Miguel Vallejo

Lille Vance

Jakayla Welch

Luther West

Trace West

Tylan Wofford

Proficient on English Language Proficiency Assessment ($50):

Alan Sanchez

Miguel Vallejo

Proficient in Math:

Dustin Adams

Izeack Bedolla

Sebastian Bedolla

Ryleigh Carr

Torri Chandler

Audrey Childress

Kayden Crowley

Jariah Davidson

Cooper Davis

Aiden Dotson

Emma Eaton

Jesse Gann

Keyondra Gates

Trevor Goode

Kayson Griffin

Misty Griggs

Zyra Guido

Journey Hatchett

Jaidyn Hiner

Amyricle Holmes

Jase Irvin

Isabella King

Zoe Kipapa

Tyler Kirby

Randy Merriman

Lillian Morris

Zariah Nance

Fransisco Perez

Ashleigh Pierce

Ava Presley

Kia Richardson

Alan Sanchez

Zachary Springer

Joeseph Watkins

Jakayla Welch

Luther West

Trace West

Allen Whitlock

Jayden Whitt

Tylan Wofford

Advanced in ELA:

Sebastian Bedolla

Ryleigh Carr

Torri Chandler

Mia Cook

Dereon Crawford

Jariah Davidson

Riley Easley

Joshua Flatt

Trevor Goode

Misty Griggs

Kylen Hiner

Isabella King

Zoe Kipapa

Katherine McCue

Kia Richardson

Zachary Springer

Skylar Stollenwerck

Isabella Ward

Joeseph Watkins

Lakann Webster

Allen Whitlock

Advanced in Math:

Cooper Ricky

Dereon Crawford

Riley Easley

Joshua Flatt

Jaiden Gates

Preston Griggs

James Higginbotham

Kylen Hiner

Katherine McCue

Chloe Pettit

Lillie Vance

Isabella Ward

Kaleb Ware

Lakann Webster

Advanced in Science:

Elias Cardwell

Perfect Scores ($100):

Mia Cook – ELA

Riley Easley – ELA and Math

Kylen Hiner – ELA

Isabella King – ELA

Zoe Kipapa – ELA

Katherine McCue – ELA

Isabella Ward – ELA

Lakann Webster – ELA

James Higginbotham – Math

6th Grade –

Advanced in ELA:

Aubrey Alford

Genesis Cayson

Leslie Chavez

Ciara Hiner

Zoey Johnson

Caleb Knox

Dallius Langley

Careyauna Petty

Anna Plunk

Sophia Tran

Samuel Womack

Advanced in Math:

Kendall Brooks

Adrianna Buchanan

Genesis Cayson

Marley Gonzalez

Ciara Hiner

Caleb Knox

Dallius Langley

Isabella Nabors

Careyauna Petty

Deaton Smith

Sophia Tran

Ethan Weaver

Aiden Whitfield

Advanced in Science:

Embry Aldridge

Zamarian Brownlee

Adrianna Buchanan

Lluvia Bustamante

Genesis Cayson

Leslie Chavez

Amari Davidson

Natalie Dempsey

Khamya Gates

Ciara Hiner

Jeramih Johnson

Caleb Knox

Dallius Langley

Casey McCoy

Lindsey Merriman

Matthew Moore

Skylar Moore

Kalyn Murphree

Isabella Nabors

Luke Oswalt

Careyauna Petty

Anna Plunk

Milton Pope

Jacob Pulliam

Grady Roberts

Sophie Simmons

Kaitlyn Sintikakis

Alex Thomas

Sophia Tran

Emily Voyles

Aiden Whitfield

Samuel Womack

Proficient in ELA:

Embry Aldridge

Parker Ard

Joseph Audette

Jaylee Betts

Kylee Box

Jaylin Brassfield

Kendall Brooks

Lluvia Bustamante

Riley Capps

Amari Davidson

Cooper Dempsey

Natalie Dempsey

Cash Edwards

Sadie Forsyth

Khamya Gates

Marely Gonzalez

Ciara Griffin

Carrie Hamblin

Jacob Harris

Levi Harris

Jayda Isabella

Cedric Johnson

Jeramih Johnson

Koleigh Malone

Casey McCoy

Lindsey Merriman

Lailah Moore

Matthew Moore

Tylan Morgan

Kalyn Murphree

William Oswalt

Ashley Pachecano

Shymya Pratt

Ana Reese

Grady Roberts

Kylan Robinson

Jack Shaw

Sophie Simmons

Alyssa Sintikakis

Jonathan Tate

David Thomas

Emily Voyles

Jacie Watkins

Aiden Whitfield

Baylee Whitfield

Kaden Whitt

Kylie Whitt

Proficient in Math:

Embry Aldridge

Audrey Alford

Parker Ard

Joseph Audette

Jaylee Betts

Lluvia Bustamante

Riley Capps

Amari Davidson

Natalie Dempsey

Sadie Forsyth

Damion Haig

Zoey Johnson

Laura Langford

Malik McGregory

Kalyn Murphree

William Oswalt

Anna Plunk

Milton Pope

Jacob Pulliam

Ana Reese

Grady Roberts

Kylan Robinson

Jack Shaw

Sophie Simmons

Alyssa Sintikakis

Ryleigh Stone

Jonathan Tate

Janasia Townsend

Emily Voyles

Baylee Whitfield

Samuel Womack

Proficient in Science:

Aubrey Alford

Aidyn Alvarado

Louay Alzuberi

Parker Ard

Zaquarrius Armstrong

Joseph Audette

Sean Beatty

Deandre Benjamin

Jaylee Betts

Kaiden Blissard

Tanner Boswell

Kylee Box

Jaylin Brassfield

Kendall Brooks

John Brown

Isabella Camacho

Joana Canda

Riley Capps

Landon Coleman

Rebecca Coleman

Robert Cooper

Braylon Davidson

Ainsley Davis

Destiny Davis

Javez Dearing

Cooper Dempsey

Sara Dowdy

Labryia Duff

Rylee Duncan

Cash Edwards

Jose Espericueta

Kamyrah Flakes

Gavin Gaston

Marely Gonzalez

Ciara Griffin

Damion Haig

Carrie Hamblin

Jacob Harris Levi Harris

Brett Horn

Jayda Isabell

Zoey Johnson

Preston Keranen

James Langford

Laura Langford

Jaxon Leech

Koleigh Malone

Malik McGregory

Shiya Moore

Tylan Morgan

Alexis Murillo

Shariya Myles

Ashley Pachecano

Shymya Pratt

Kamiya Randle

Ana Reese

Kylan Robinson

Peysley Russell

Jack Shaw

Gavin Shumpert

Deaton Smith

Ryleigh Stone

Jonathan Tate

Janasia Townsend

Jacie Watkins

Ethan Weaver

Baylee Whitfield

Kaden Whitt

Deana Wright

Brodie Yeatman

