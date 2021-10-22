HOUSTON – The Houston Upper Elementary School held their annual PACE Awards ceremonies last week to honor those students who performed well on the state assessments last year.
The ceremony saw several kids receive recognition for their hard work, and some even walked away with a little money.
“Our students worked very hard and they showed out on their state assessments,” said HUES Principal Angel Carr. “This success is possible because of dedicated students, hard working teachers and involved parents.”
For several years, the school has partnered with the PACE Foundation to reward students for their performance on state assessments, and to encourage academic success.
“Congratulations to all the students receiving awards today, great job,” said PACE representative Gus Clark. “Though these rewards recognize your achievements today, they also indicate that you're developing the tools that will enable you to be productive and successful throughout your lives.”
He also talked a bit about the history of the PACE Foundation.
“Founded in 2001, Partners in Achieving Community Excellence (PACE) is Chickasaw County's local community foundation, through which individuals, families, organizations and corporations invest in the health and growth of the community. PACE focuses resources and influence by supporting arts and culture, civic, educational, health and human services and local government initiatives, to improve the quality of life of Chickasaw County Residents. PACE is a non-profit, charitable organization operating as an affiliate of the CREATE Foundation.”
Students will also get to attend a pizza/movie party.
The following students received awards:
4th Grade –
Proficient in ELA:
Hassan Al-Omari
Kaylee Barr
Ivan Beltran
Armonte Buchanan
George Castillo
Kyndall Crowe
Kenton Ellison
Azalea Ewing
Brittain Fitzpatrick
Caylee Gravat
Tykevious Griffis
Natalya Hatchett
Jayla Hykes
Victor Ibarra
Jakobie Isabell
Cohen Kilgore
Curtis Luckenbaugh
Landon Lyles
Jacob Murillo
Sarah Pettit
Hardy Petty
Bryson Randle
Aubrey Reeves
Jarely Rodriguez
Johnathan Rosas
Chasitey Sacus
Anistyn Samuell
Natalie Stone
Greyson Storey
Jonah Tate
Adley Teasley
Corey Thompson
Kloe Virges
Tytianna Wardlow
Makena West
Proficient on English Language Proficiency Assessment:
Victor Ibarra – $50 prize.
Proficient in Math:
Hassan Al-Omari
Armonte Buchanan
George Castillo
Alanna Condelero-Riley
Soriya Conway
Kyndall Crowe
Daniel Dendy
Brittain Fitzpatrick
Addison Free
Akeelah Gates
Caylee Gravat
Cohen Kilgore
Nathaniel McGraw
Juryan Morgan
Aubrey Reeves
Chasitey Sacus
Greyson Storey
Jonah Tate
Adley Teasley
Tytianna Wardlow
Matthew White
Advanced in ELA:
Bryer Clouse
Daniel Dendy
Davis Griffin
Jacob Lynch
Caitlin Pearson
Advanced in Math:
Bryer Clouse
Kenton Ellison
Davis Griffin
Tykevious Griffis
Jacob Lynch
Caitlin Pearson
Corey Thompson
Perfect Score ($100):
Jacob Lynch – ELA
Bryer Clouse – Math
Jacob Lynch – Math
5th Grade –
Proficient in ELA:
Javen Avant
Izeack Bedolla
Zykerrius Bush
Caleb Carter
Robert Chamblee
Ricky Cooper
Cooper Davis
Aiden Dotson
Matthew Ducker
Emma Eaton
Jaiden Gates
Niasia Graham
Kayson Griffin
Preston Griggs
Alan Gutierrez
Ricky Harris
Journey Hatchett
James Higginbotham
Amyricle Holmes
Lyterion Ivy
Conner Jones
Tyler Kirby
Montrell Kyle
Lily Merriman
Nyjalae Miller-Williams
Griffin Moss
Zariah Nance
Kaitlyn Patrick
Ashleigh Pierce
Layla Powdrill
Joshua Pratt
Everett Rape
Preston Renfroe
Alan Sanchez
Allie Smith
Miguel Vallejo
Lille Vance
Jakayla Welch
Luther West
Trace West
Tylan Wofford
Proficient on English Language Proficiency Assessment ($50):
Alan Sanchez
Miguel Vallejo
Proficient in Math:
Dustin Adams
Izeack Bedolla
Sebastian Bedolla
Ryleigh Carr
Torri Chandler
Audrey Childress
Kayden Crowley
Jariah Davidson
Cooper Davis
Aiden Dotson
Emma Eaton
Jesse Gann
Keyondra Gates
Trevor Goode
Kayson Griffin
Misty Griggs
Zyra Guido
Journey Hatchett
Jaidyn Hiner
Amyricle Holmes
Jase Irvin
Isabella King
Zoe Kipapa
Tyler Kirby
Randy Merriman
Lillian Morris
Zariah Nance
Fransisco Perez
Ashleigh Pierce
Ava Presley
Kia Richardson
Alan Sanchez
Zachary Springer
Joeseph Watkins
Jakayla Welch
Luther West
Trace West
Allen Whitlock
Jayden Whitt
Tylan Wofford
Advanced in ELA:
Sebastian Bedolla
Ryleigh Carr
Torri Chandler
Mia Cook
Dereon Crawford
Jariah Davidson
Riley Easley
Joshua Flatt
Trevor Goode
Misty Griggs
Kylen Hiner
Isabella King
Zoe Kipapa
Katherine McCue
Kia Richardson
Zachary Springer
Skylar Stollenwerck
Isabella Ward
Joeseph Watkins
Lakann Webster
Allen Whitlock
Advanced in Math:
Cooper Ricky
Dereon Crawford
Riley Easley
Joshua Flatt
Jaiden Gates
Preston Griggs
James Higginbotham
Kylen Hiner
Katherine McCue
Chloe Pettit
Lillie Vance
Isabella Ward
Kaleb Ware
Lakann Webster
Advanced in Science:
Elias Cardwell
Perfect Scores ($100):
Mia Cook – ELA
Riley Easley – ELA and Math
Kylen Hiner – ELA
Isabella King – ELA
Zoe Kipapa – ELA
Katherine McCue – ELA
Isabella Ward – ELA
Lakann Webster – ELA
James Higginbotham – Math
6th Grade –
Advanced in ELA:
Aubrey Alford
Genesis Cayson
Leslie Chavez
Ciara Hiner
Zoey Johnson
Caleb Knox
Dallius Langley
Careyauna Petty
Anna Plunk
Sophia Tran
Samuel Womack
Advanced in Math:
Kendall Brooks
Adrianna Buchanan
Genesis Cayson
Marley Gonzalez
Ciara Hiner
Caleb Knox
Dallius Langley
Isabella Nabors
Careyauna Petty
Deaton Smith
Sophia Tran
Ethan Weaver
Aiden Whitfield
Advanced in Science:
Embry Aldridge
Zamarian Brownlee
Adrianna Buchanan
Lluvia Bustamante
Genesis Cayson
Leslie Chavez
Amari Davidson
Natalie Dempsey
Khamya Gates
Ciara Hiner
Jeramih Johnson
Caleb Knox
Dallius Langley
Casey McCoy
Lindsey Merriman
Matthew Moore
Skylar Moore
Kalyn Murphree
Isabella Nabors
Luke Oswalt
Careyauna Petty
Anna Plunk
Milton Pope
Jacob Pulliam
Grady Roberts
Sophie Simmons
Kaitlyn Sintikakis
Alex Thomas
Sophia Tran
Emily Voyles
Aiden Whitfield
Samuel Womack
Proficient in ELA:
Embry Aldridge
Parker Ard
Joseph Audette
Jaylee Betts
Kylee Box
Jaylin Brassfield
Kendall Brooks
Lluvia Bustamante
Riley Capps
Amari Davidson
Cooper Dempsey
Natalie Dempsey
Cash Edwards
Sadie Forsyth
Khamya Gates
Marely Gonzalez
Ciara Griffin
Carrie Hamblin
Jacob Harris
Levi Harris
Jayda Isabella
Cedric Johnson
Jeramih Johnson
Koleigh Malone
Casey McCoy
Lindsey Merriman
Lailah Moore
Matthew Moore
Tylan Morgan
Kalyn Murphree
William Oswalt
Ashley Pachecano
Shymya Pratt
Ana Reese
Grady Roberts
Kylan Robinson
Jack Shaw
Sophie Simmons
Alyssa Sintikakis
Jonathan Tate
David Thomas
Emily Voyles
Jacie Watkins
Aiden Whitfield
Baylee Whitfield
Kaden Whitt
Kylie Whitt
Proficient in Math:
Embry Aldridge
Audrey Alford
Parker Ard
Joseph Audette
Jaylee Betts
Lluvia Bustamante
Riley Capps
Amari Davidson
Natalie Dempsey
Sadie Forsyth
Damion Haig
Zoey Johnson
Laura Langford
Malik McGregory
Kalyn Murphree
William Oswalt
Anna Plunk
Milton Pope
Jacob Pulliam
Ana Reese
Grady Roberts
Kylan Robinson
Jack Shaw
Sophie Simmons
Alyssa Sintikakis
Ryleigh Stone
Jonathan Tate
Janasia Townsend
Emily Voyles
Baylee Whitfield
Samuel Womack
Proficient in Science:
Aubrey Alford
Aidyn Alvarado
Louay Alzuberi
Parker Ard
Zaquarrius Armstrong
Joseph Audette
Sean Beatty
Deandre Benjamin
Jaylee Betts
Kaiden Blissard
Tanner Boswell
Kylee Box
Jaylin Brassfield
Kendall Brooks
John Brown
Isabella Camacho
Joana Canda
Riley Capps
Landon Coleman
Rebecca Coleman
Robert Cooper
Braylon Davidson
Ainsley Davis
Destiny Davis
Javez Dearing
Cooper Dempsey
Sara Dowdy
Labryia Duff
Rylee Duncan
Cash Edwards
Jose Espericueta
Kamyrah Flakes
Gavin Gaston
Marely Gonzalez
Ciara Griffin
Damion Haig
Carrie Hamblin
Jacob Harris Levi Harris
Brett Horn
Jayda Isabell
Zoey Johnson
Preston Keranen
James Langford
Laura Langford
Jaxon Leech
Koleigh Malone
Malik McGregory
Shiya Moore
Tylan Morgan
Alexis Murillo
Shariya Myles
Ashley Pachecano
Shymya Pratt
Kamiya Randle
Ana Reese
Kylan Robinson
Peysley Russell
Jack Shaw
Gavin Shumpert
Deaton Smith
Ryleigh Stone
Jonathan Tate
Janasia Townsend
Jacie Watkins
Ethan Weaver
Baylee Whitfield
Kaden Whitt
Deana Wright
Brodie Yeatman