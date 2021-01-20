HOUSTON – Teachers in the Houston School District were surprised on Thursday when they received a knock on their door from the principal.
However, upon opening the door, they were greeted by members of the PACE foundation, who presented them with a small token of thanks for the sacrifices they have made to educate students despite a pandemic.
“What we are doing is making sure that teachers understand that, we understand the challenges they have had to go through especially this past year, in terms of money they have had to take out of their own pocket to outfit their classrooms and preparing for students and the difficulties of teaching at arms length and just the risks that they go through every day being in a place where you are constantly interfacing with students who may or may not have COVID,” said Chairman of the PACE Board of Directors Gus Clark. “We are just giving them a small token of our appreciation, letting them know that we are thinking about them, the community's thinking about them and recognizes the contributions they make.”
The gift was an envelope with $100 in it, a gift that they were all grateful to receive.
While they were quick to get back to their students, they did not do so without expressing their gratitude to the members who presented them with the gift.
Also included was a certificate.
“In recognition of your sacrifice, dedication and innovation serving our students, the Houston School District and our community while overcoming the significant challenges of the past year,” read the certificate. “Please accept this small token of our appreciation and gratitude.”
The PACE Board gave 143 certified teachers $100 apiece, totaling $14,300.
“Its not a lot for each individual, but its just something that lets them know we appreciate what they are doing and the challenges they face,” said Clark.
The other members of the PACE board include:
Frank Alford, Jason Brooks, Tom Byrne, Mike Colbert, John Ellison, Hassell Franklin, Shenia Kirby-Jones, Bobby Mooneyham, Millette Nabors, Rayburn Parks, Bob Scott, Gary Staten, Jackie Strong and Cathy Spencer, Admin. Assistant.