HOUSTON – The Partners in Achieving Community Excellence (PACE) organization hosted an informal meet and greet for all elected officials in the county last week, hoping to open a channel of communication between them all.
The turnout was good, according to PACE Board Chairman Gus Clark.
“I think it’s a positive turnout,” he said. “We have representatives from each one of the cities and the Board of Supervisors. We did not get everybody, but a lot of people have a lot of things they’ve got to do, and balancing those things competing demands is always tough, so we don’t expect to get everybody.”
This was not a one-off event though, PACE plans to host these gatherings once a quarter, alternating the locations to the different municipalities within the county.
“We are going to do this again next quarter; we are planning on doing it in Okolona. I am talking with the Mayor of Okolona about that, where we’ll do it and that kind of thing, and we’ll set a date. PACE intends to do this every quarter, just as a way of keeping all of our elected officials talking with each other and giving them an opportunity to get to know each other, so that hopefully, across the county, we can do more if we do it all together rather than doing a little bit here and a little bit there and everybody going their own direction.”
He said that a unified county is one of the most important things, and that is what they are working towards.
“There are opportunities to improve our voice in Jackson, if the whole county speaks with one voice, it is a lot more impactful than if one or two people do, so that’s what we’re focusing on. How do we make Chickasaw County a better place to live?”