OKOLONA – The PACE Foundation hosted a second of their quarterly meet-and-greet type events for elected officials in Chickasaw County on Thursday, June 23.
The first event was held in Houston, however, they are moving them around to the four municipalities in the county, and this one was held at Okolona.
“We are going to try and expand what we do here,” said PACE Board Chairman Gus Clark. “Initially, the focus is on giving elected officials here in Chickasaw County a chance to get to know each other and to talk to each other about common issues and problems and things like that.”
He spoke about their plans for expanding the event in the future.
“Going forward, we are going to be looking at bringing in our two state representatives, Senator and House Member, so that they can have some time with them and let them know what their concerns are and get a two-way conversation going there.”
They also are looking at making them educational as well, but that is not the main goal.
“Down the road further, if we could sustain the interest that we are hoping to generate, then we’ll be looking at bringing in speakers for short periods, we don’t want to turn this into a big instructional lesson, so to speak, but more to let folks know where help is available, what kinds of things are available, where they can go to get grants, what are some of the things that work and where resources are available.”
He went on to add that resources are the main problem for all of our local governments.
“That’s just about always the problem, having enough resources to do the things that need to be done.”
However, there is one goal that stands above all the rest, and that is unifying the county.
“More and more we want to be able to focus on county-wide efforts that benefit the cities and the county and the folks who aren’t in the cities as well. As a county, we would have a lot more impact than we do as Houston or Okolona or Woodland or Houlka, so I think that’s what we’re really looking for is a unified Chickasaw County effort to address the most important problems.”
However, they still have some work to do as far as that is concerned.
The attendance at Thursday’s event was less than the first event in Houston.
There were representatives from Okolona and Houston, as well as the mayors of Houlka and Woodland.
“The turnout is not as good as we had hoped, but the last time, we actually went to all of the board of aldermen meetings and all the places and handed people invitations. We didn’t do that this time because we thought that we had pretty much established a rapport last time around, and so, except for the supervisors, they got invitations, we did it pretty much by email. Of course, you know, this is the beginning of summer, and there are a lot of competing activities, and I suspect next time around, in the fall, it’ll be a little easier to get folks out.”
They don’t want these meetings to stall out though, and they are committed to making them work going forward.