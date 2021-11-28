HOUSTON – Parkway Baptist Church was once again the scene of the annual Saying Grace Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The event remains strong despite the pandemic, and has not stalled.
That is not to say that they have not had to adapt though.
A drive thru option was added and utilized by many.
“We just had to take precautions,” said Scott Ellison, the coordinator of the event. “We just try to be as safe as we can, but we're not going to let [COVID] stop us. We do the best we can.”
While the turnout was not as big initially, they saw a steady flow of people, and Ellison said that whether they fed one person or one hundred, they succeeded in their goal. However, they will continue to feed people for as long as they can.
“We'll feed as many as we can until we run out of food.”
Lastly, he praised the volunteers who came out to make the event possible.
“There's not enough that can be said about the Parkway Church Members, outside church members, I don't want to name anybody because I would leave somebody out, but it would not be possible without all of the surrounding churches and people donating money, the banks donating money, there's church members from other churches that are here tonight helping, on top of Parkway. It wouldn't be possible without those, and we've had an excellent turnout, we've got plenty of workers.”