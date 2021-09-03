HOUSTON – First Responders in Chickasaw were honored during the First Responder Appreciation meal at Parkway Baptist Church on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The event was held to honor those who put their lives on the line daily to keep the public safe, as well as those who have been lost in the line of duty.
Namely, Deputy Jeremy Voyles, who tragically died after an on-duty car accident on Aug. 28, 2019, two years to the date of the meal.
“First and foremost, it is crucial for us at Parkway Baptist Church to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Zane Thomas, one of the coordinators of the event. “It is special, us having the opportunity to serve these guys and gals that help us protect our freedoms every day. I wish we could do something on a daily or weekly basis to this magnitude, but just taking this time out every year to honor their service to our community.”
They had the Fallen Comrade Table set as well. The significance of the table is symbolic of those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
“Each piece of the table represents something special about the service of each member, whether it be their family, their actual service to their community and the legacy that they left and still have amongst us, but it's just a way for us to take time and remember their sacrifice so it won't be forgotten, and we can honor it for years and decades to come.”
There was a good crowd in attendance, and there were also to go plates available for those who couldn't stay, and many utilized them as well.
The members of the church prepared a full spread including BBQ, numerous sides and plenty of desserts.