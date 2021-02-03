HOUSTON – Neither wind, nor rain, nor a world-wide pandemic could stand in the way of the annual Parkway wild game dinner, which was held on Saturday night.
The dinner seeks to bring men together to share in food, fellowship and the Word of God.
This year's speaker was Keith Carter.
He spoke about what it means to be a “Man of God.” He also preached about the importance of fathers, grandfathers, all men with children in their lives, he preached about the importance of setting a good example for them and leading them to God instead of away.
He said that they are always watching you to see your next move, and they will copy you, so make sure to set an example that is worth following.
The turnout to the event was good, especially for there being the pandemic going on.
“It was good” said Bro. Randy Rinehart, pastor of Parkway. “It was a lot better than I thought it was going to be.”
He admitted that he faced some difficulty in deciding whether or not to have the event.
“I struggled with it, but like I said we are trying to do everything as normal as possible, but as men, we need to be leaders, men need to step up and be leaders, especially spiritual leaders in our home, in our community and that is what this is all about, to encourage men to be leaders.”
They drew names for door prizes, and a good amount of those in attendance walked away with something in their hand. The door prizes were donated.
The team of men from Parkway put in the work to make sure the event went smoothly, and Rinehart wanted to commend them.
“I want to praise my men. They have been here since about noon cooking and getting everything set up and working hard, and are fixing to get started on the cleanup. I am very proud of them and I couldn't do a thing without them, they are awesome. Great group of men here at Parkway.”
The meal was completely free, but donations could be made if desired.