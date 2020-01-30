HOUSTON • Parkway Baptist Church hosted its annual wild game supper on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Men from the area gathered together to share some of their favorite dishes along with some fellowship.
According to Pastor Randy Rinehart, the goal of the dinner is to bring men together for food, fellowship and the Word of God.
“Our goal in this is for people to come to know Christ as their personal lord and savior, and to challenge men to be the Godly men that they need to be in their home,” he said.
The speaker at this year’s dinner was Brian Thrasher. He spoke about what it means to be a Godly man, and set an example for others.
There were door prizes, however, this year they did something a little bit different. One of the members of the church, Joe Sellers, is battling stage three colon cancer, and was having a benefit on the same night. They set up a collection jar to raise money for him, as well as auctioning off a few of the door prizes.
“It was great,” said Alan Moore, an attendee of the dinner. “We got to hear the word of God preached, met a lot of folks I have not seen in a while and enjoyed some really good food.”