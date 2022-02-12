HOUSTON – The gymnasium of Parkway Baptist Church was packed full recently when they hosted their annual Wild Game Dinner.
The dinner, which is an event geared towards men, offers a meal and a message, with each year having a different speaker sharing the word of God.
This year saw Lee Brand speaking.
He shared a message of surrendering yourself to Christ and being reborn through him.
He also shared his own story of salvation
“I was not grown when I met Christ, Jesus changed my life when I was a kid,” he said. “But, my life has not ever been the same again. I was about 12 years old in a little bitty church in Shannon, Miss. When I was sitting there with the preacher, he asked a question, he said 'if you were to die right now, where would you spend eternity?' and as a kid, I knew if I die, hell was going to be my home, and I couldn't explain to you how terrified I felt thinking about that. I walked the aisle to give the preacher my hand and I gave God my heart. My life has never been the same again.”
The crowd present, which was one of the largest, if not the largest, in recent history, took in his message.
Parkway Pastor Bro. Randy Rinehart, was pleased with the turnout.
“We had awesome attendance,” he said. “I was thrilled. I was skeptical. I didn't think we would have this many because there's so many other places doing something similar to this, and I knew some groups were going to be out of town, I really didn't think we'd have this many. I don't know how many there were, but we had an awesome attendance.”
Following the meal and message, there were door prizes given out, and many people left with something.
The Wild Game Dinner is held at Parkway, in February, each year, and eeryone is welcome.