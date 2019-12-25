HOUSTON --The Houston Volunteer Fire Department hosted Paws and Claus on Sunday Dec. 8 and 15 as a departmental fundraiser.
The event was a chance for pets to have their picture made with Santa.
There was no charge but donations were welcomed, firefighters said.
The event raised about $200, and was a lot of fun, department members said this week.
Paws and Claus was organized and handled by Houston Volunteer Fire Department members Linda Griffin and Kay Davis.
Griffin said this week the money wasn’t earmarked for any specific equipment, but will be used for the volunteer department’s activities.
“We wanted to do something different this year as a service to the community. We had a good turnout. About 20 different cats and dogs and their owners had their picture made with Santa.
“It was a lot of fun. Just like kids, some pets were cooperative about having their picture made, and some weren’t. Some took right to Santa, and some were ready to run.
“Garfield the cat got his picture made with Santa, but he wasn’t too happy about it,” Griffin said.
She said the event was sort of a family affair; Santa was Kay’s husband Kevin.
She thanked all who helped make the event possible, including Santa, and everyone who showed up with their pet to make it successful.