Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Houston By Robert Scott Editor/Reporter Aug 20, 2021 HOUSTON – A woman is dead following a motor vehicle accident on Thursday night.According to Houston Police Chief Adam Harmon, the female victim was struck by a car on Thursday night around 8:40 p.m.The accident occurred on Highway 8 near Trace Regional Hospital.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911."Everything is lining up to be accidental," said Harmon.The accident is under investigation though, to make sure everything is as it seems."I'm not going to release any names or anything right now, but it was pouring down rain and it basically looks to be cut and dry right now."The body was not sent for an autopsy since the cause of death was known, however, the coroner did draw blood and do the usual processing.More information will be released as it becomes available.