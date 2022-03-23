Earlier this month, most of the nation turned their clocks ahead one hour for what’s popularly known as Daylight Savings Time, although the proper term is Daylight Saving Time.
Along with DST, we ought to be thinking of LST – Life Saving Time. Now that you’ve set your clocks ahead, take another minute or two to make sure your smoke detectors have working batteries.
Change the batteries twice a year – perhaps when you change your clocks for Daylight Savings Time.
And if you don’t have smoke detectors, buy them. They can save your life in event of a fire by providing precious seconds of early warning.
Early detection of a fire is even more important now, firefighters say. A few years ago, people had several minutes to escape a home fire from the time it started.
Now, due to contents of homes being made of petroleum based products, anyone in a home has about two minutes — 120 seconds —after a fire starts to safely get out.
Fortunately, there were no fire fatalities, and only one reported injury, in Houston and Chickasaw County last year, according to statistics provided by Jonathan Blankenship, who is Chief of the Houston Volunteer Fire Department, Houston Code Enforcement Officer, and also County Fire Coordinator.
From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, 29 building fires were reported in Houston, and 106 building fires in the county.
The Houston total is a part of the county total. One civilian injury was reported. It’s been several years since the last reported fire-related fatality, Blankenship said.
“Smoke detectors have definitely played a large part in keeping the death and injury rates low, because more people have them. They work,” Blankenship said.
Sometimes, though, only a near miss has kept that injury record as low as it is, according to Blankenship.
“Many times, we’ve been called out to fires where there were no smoke alarms. Other times, we’ve arrived to hear a smoke alarm beeping, which means it needed its batteries replaced. In all those cases, the occupants were fortunate to get out of the building unharmed.”
“In short, I wouldn’t sleep a night at a place without a working smoke alarm. I believe in them that much.”
Those statistics reflect good news, so why not keep that story going? If you don’t have a smoke alarm, take a simple precaution that can dramatically increase your odds of surviving a fire.
That simple action: Install and use a smoke alarm.
Several other suggestions from fire officials:
—Place a smoke alarm on each level of your home and in all outside bedrooms.
—Teach your youngsters what the alarm sounds like and what to do when they hear it sound – leave the building immediately by crawling under the smoke.
—If cooking sets off the alarm, do not disable it. Turn on the range fan, open a window or wave a towel near the alarm.
—Leave the batteries in the smoke alarm. Don’t take them out to put in other appliances. And consider buying a lithium smoke alarm, which will operate for 10 years and is sealed so it can’t be opened.
—Smoke detectors wear out over time. Replace yours if it is 10 years old or more.
Every building fire represents a chance for one person, or perhaps an entire family to die a horrible death, or suffer agonizing injuries that can last a lifetime.
To really reduce the odds of that happening, perform a death-defying act: Buy a smoke detector, use it, and maintain it.
Help DST become LST.
The life you save may be your own or that of a loved one.