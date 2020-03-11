HOUSTON • Two people were unhurt after a small plane crashed while landing late Thursday afternoon, March 5, at the Houston Municipal Airport, emergency service officials said this week.
The student pilot and an instructor escaped unharmed after the 1965 two-seater propeller-driven plane skidded off the runway and overturned. The crash happened about 5 p.m. There was no fire, Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said.
The plane was believed to have been made by the Capella Aircraft Corporation based in Austin, Texas. Formed about 1988, the company went out of business about 2007, according to published information.
The fire chief, who is also Chickasaw County Fire Services Coordinator, said the pilot --from the Tupelo area – had bought the craft about a week ago. The names of the two men weren’t available.
The crash may have stemmed from what Blankenship was told was a “communication error,” meaning it wasn’t clear between the two men who was doing what during the landing. It was unclear who was in the pilot’s seat at the time of the crash.
The crash caused very extensive damages, Blankenship said. “There was major damage to the propeller and the engine, and the undercarriage was badly damaged. “I’m no aircraft guru, but I think the crash probably destroyed the plane.”
The case will be investigated by the plane owner’s insurance company. The FAA is not investigating, since there were no injuries or fatalities.
The last reported crash at the Houston airport happened in June, 2014, when a private plane crashed on landing and caught fire . The pilot and four passengers sustained only minor injuries.