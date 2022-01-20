It’s high school basketball tourney time across the area.
When those tourneys are held — and in these days of Covid that’s not a sure thing anymore — there are the obvious winners, but in a very real sense, many more people win.
In many important ways, the tournaments do a lot of good for a lot of people.
Tournament fans' admission money works so hard and helps so many people that someone probably had to wipe the sweat off George Washington's brow.
For starters, the admission price helps many youngsters at smaller schools. At larger schools, football revenues pay the freight for much of the athletic program.
At smaller schools, basketball does. Admission tickets to the tournament produce revenues that, after tourney expenses are paid, are divided among all the participating schools.
The smaller schools' share of those revenues helps them offer quality sports, such as cross-country or powerlifting or softball or wrestling, they might not otherwise be able to afford, school officials have said.
Those smaller sports offer more opportunities to students — whether just to take part in a sport or for some, earn scholarships to help pay for their education.
Rule changes, combined with taller, faster, stronger youngsters, have produced increased scoring in basketball over the years. The fans, of course, are the beneficiaries of the liberalized rules.
In 1927, the Buena Vista boys in Tippah County claimed an 11 - 8 win over Walnut in the county finals. Viewed by today's standards, that sounds more like a final baseball score.
Although history formalizes as the winners only the team that scores the most points in a contest, in a broader sense, all the youngsters win who set sneaker to hardwood in a tourney.
They all have a chance to make history as well, whether they were playing team ball or "Jim Dandy" style. Whichever it was, some of their plays and shots will be talked about for weeks — maybe years — to come.
From the bleachers, the audience has a chance to see top-caliber high school basketball. The "bleachers creatures" get back their admission fees in entertainment value many times over.
Many people work hard behind the scenes to make these tourneys happen.
Someone has to prepare the gym, hire the officials, guide traffic in the parking lots, take tickets, man the concession stands, and clean up the gym when the game is over.
A lot of those people are probably the same people.
Law enforcement officers also work hard, undoubtedly breaking up fights among some and preventing other scraps.
All those who helped plan and operate these tourneys, as well as those who watched and took part in them, can be proud.