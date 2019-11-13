The high school football playoffs are upon us. While not everyone gets to go to the dance, those that do get to continue to play football for another few weeks. Playing against harder and harder teams each week as you face off against the best of the best in the state. This is an electric time of the year for high school athletics. The crowds are more concentrated on their cheering and on the game. The players fight harder and are even hungrier for each yard.
When you have a team that can stay in and fight on in the post season, it creates something amazing in the school system as well as in the student body. Now the student body has the ability to go to even more pep rallies and get even more hyped for the rest of the post season.
Each game becomes more and more of a spectacle and has more of a professional feeling to it. Some places get out jumbotrons and begin to show replays as the game is happening. Others begin to have special warm beverages to keep the fans cozy and happy. The bands are playing louder and becoming a bigger help to their teams. This is a magical time for football and for sports in general.
Hopefully I will get to go see more of these games in my career as a journalist. I am ready to watch a lot more football.