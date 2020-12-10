We received a disturbing call at our office last week.
A citizen of the county, namely Jo Cross, who many of you may know, was calling to tell us that someone had done the unthinkable.
On the road that she lives on, County Road 24, some one had killed a deer, skinned it just enough to get the head, presumably for mounting, and left the carcass on the side of the road, no meat collected what so ever.
This is ridiculous. Hunting for sport as it is often called is a practice that has always rubbed me the wrong way.
Growing up, we were not poor by any stretch of the word, but we were not swimming in money either. When we could hunt during the season, we were often in the stand, but we were not there looking for the elusive trophy buck, no, we were there in hopes of putting meat in our freezer to (hopefully) last us the year.
The more meat that we could harvest (within the law) the less groceries mom had to try and find room in the budget for. As the saying goes, every little bit helps.
But when she called our office last week, and told us what had happened, it really bothered me. Someone had took the time to take the skin off of this deer, but then abandoned the meat. If they did not want it, they could have donated it. I can almost guarantee you that there are numerous people throughout this county who would have welcomed the meat, as many may not be able to afford food. Instead, it was left to rot, doing no one any good and leaving one less creature in the wild to grow and reproduce.
At least hunting for meat justifies taking the life of another living creature, but just because you wanted its head is a bit out of line.
Keep in mind this is just my opinion, because I know that there are other ways that the deer could have been put to use.