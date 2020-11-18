HOUSTON -- Police now have in custody a Houston man whose car ran off North Jefferson Street in September, striking a parked SUV and injuring a nearby mother and her two young daughters.
Trey Watkins, 48, who was the driver of the Mustang car, left the scene on foot.
“We picked him up from Prentiss County on Monday, November 9,” Police Chief Billy Voyles said last week. Jail records indicate he’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and is being held on $20,000 bond. More charges may come as the investigation continues, Chief Voyles said.
Watkins is expected to remain in custody for the foreseeable future, since several law enforcement agencies have charges against him.
Olive Branch authorities had him in custody, then turned him over to Prentiss County to face legal action there. After Chickasaw authorities are done with Watkins, he’s expected to be returned to Prentiss County.
The Houston case against Watkins began Friday night, Sept. 11. Sherita Gayden and her daughters were standing beside their Chevrolet Tahoe at Gayden’s mother's house when the Mustang Watkins was driving ran off the road, went through the front yard, hit the side of the SUV in the driveway and pushed the vehicle into the three of them, authorities said.
Gayden told police the man then walked away from the scene.
An ambulance transported all three from the scene, the chief said. Efforts weren’t successful to learn details of their condition.