HOUSTON – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) recently announced over 100 new professionals from across the state to the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC). Among them was Houston Alternative School Teacher Jennifer Pratt.
Pratt, who is entering her 30th year of teaching in the Houston School District, was elated at the honor.
“I feel really humble and honored to be selected to be a part of the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council for our State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Carey Wright.”
This is the latest in a string of honors that have been bestowed upon Pratt. In 2018, she received a national teacher award.
Pratt graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from Jackson State University. From there, she would go on to acquire a Masters Degree in Curriculum and Instruction as well as a second Masters and endorsement licensure in Educational Leadership.
She currently holds include Board of Directors, Credentials Chairperson and NEA-RA Elections Committee with the Mississippi Association of Educators, as well as the local president of the Houston Association of Educators.
“I am extremely passionate about our schools, our students and our community,” she said. “The future of our students, educators and communities depend on the progress of our schools as they face a number of challenges.”
She is confident that her position on the MTAC will help her achieve just such a goal.
“Serving on the MS Teacher Council will do just that – give me the platform and opportunity to help build bridges that put educators, policy-makers and scholars in conversation to support schools and classrooms across the state.”
Pratt's lengthy career has not diminished her enthusiasm for educating youth either. She is more invigorated now than ever.
“With this year starting my 30th year with the Houston School District, I am inspired and dedicated to do more for my students, school district, community and state. There is no doubt that serving on the MTAC will be a privilege and honor that provide me with the leadership, training, resources and partnerships that advance education in our great state.”
The MTAC serves the purpose of providing feedback to Dr. Wright on the initiatives of the MDE, The State Board of Education and the State Legislature.
Members are selected from a variety of backgrounds including schools in urban and rural settings as well as different content areas including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.
“I thank you for your willingness to serve on the Council and to represent your students and your profession,” said Dr. Wright in a letter penned to Pratt about her selection to the council. “I wish you well in this school year, and I look forward to working collaboratively with you to educate our students.”