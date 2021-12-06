NEW HOULKA - A prayer meeting and balloon release will be held Saturday, Dec 11, at 1 p.m. at the Houlka ballfield in memory of Haley Thomas, 17, who disappeared from her Houlka home earlier this year.
The event was to have been held last Saturday, Dec. 4, but was postponed due to the threat of rainy weather, organizers said.
The purpose for the event is to pray together, release balloons to spread Thomas’ picture and information, and urge people not to get involved on the Internet with people they don’t know, said her mother, Toni Cooper.
Jane Holloway is slated to speak about the dangerous vulnerability girls and teenagers face through sex trafficking and being befriended by strangers.
Jennifer Braden, acting as a concerned citizen, said she was one of several people who were asked to help pull the event together.
“We’re going to ask someone to lead us in a prayer to bring Haley home safely, and then there’ll be the balloon release. Each balloon will have Haley’s picture and information attached to it. We hope the balloons will travel pretty far, land different places, and get her face and information out there.
“Somewhere, somebody knows something, or has seen her, and we hope that person will step forward with information that will help us resolve this case.
“We also hope this may help Haley step forward and say. ‘I’m OK,” Braden said.
Thomas is described as caucasian, 5-9, 210 lbs., with blue eyes and rust colored shoulder length hair. She has no known scars or tattoos.
She was a straight A student and Beta Club junior member. She would have been a rising junior at Houlka Attendence Center.
Toni last saw her daughter Monday, July 25 about 2 a.m. She hugged her mother and said, "I love you." She then went back into her room.
When Cooper woke up a little after 10 that morning, she yelled Thomas' name but didn't get an answer.
“She was gone. Everything in her room, but her bed, dresser and TV was gone,” Cooper said.
Former Houlka Police Chief Phillip Smith, who worked on the case, said “We’ve been told after they talked, she went back to her room and left their house without their knowledge. It’s the last time her mom or little brother have seen her.
“We think someone picked her up, because she cleaned out her room, and she took more than she could carry.”
Cooper and Thomas' aunt Lisa Turley have tried to contact Thomas, but her phone has been deactivated and her computer wiped clean.
“I need to know she’s OK," Turley said. "That she’s safe, she’s got somewhere to lay her head, got something to eat. Not knowing is killing me."
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Houlka Police Department at 662-568-2745 or the Chickasaw County Sheriff's Department at 662-456-9411. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and a private investigator are also working on the case.