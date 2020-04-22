HOUSTON – The square in Houston was host to an emotional moment on Wednesday as Sherhanda Mosley came to pray for everyone during this pandemic.
Mosely spoke with a commanding voice, cracking with the emotion from the weight of the situation. Tears flowed from her eyes when she thought of those who said goodbye to their loved ones because of the virus.
“So many people are hurting, so many people have lost their jobs, so many people are in despair, they have lost loved ones, but throughout all of this, God is still God,” she said.
She cried out to God asking for him to “Come down and check on His people.”
Her powerful words echoed throughout the square, and passersby stopped to listen or join her in prayer. Complete strangers thanked her for what she was doing, greeting her as if they were lifelong friends.
Her reasoning behind the act? Because she said it is what is needed right now.
“Everything that we are going through right now, we just need prayer,” she said. “You know, you never can get enough prayer.”
She prayed for the county and the United States as a whole. She asked that this virus be swept from the lands and life resume, and that God be given the glory.
“So I just wanted to come today to pray for our county, just to pray for our nation, that God would let His will be done,” she said.
More tears came as she spoke these words, indicating the true gravity of the situation. However, she persevered.
She added, “Because even when we don't have anybody else and we feel like we have lost everything, we still have God.”
She also prayed for the medical workers, who lay their lives on the line to protect the public and fight this virus that yet has no cure. She spoke of their bravery and sacrifice, and asked that they be lifted up and protected from harm.
Throughout the course, one of the people who joined her was Arissa Belk, who offered Mosley a tissue to dry her eyes, and joined in the praying.
Mosley expressed the difficulty she had faced with deciding on coming out and doing this.
“It took everything I had,” she sobbed. “It took everything.”