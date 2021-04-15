We’d like to congratulate the Okolona School District, which received two major awards last month by PREPS, the Program for Research and Evaluation for Public Schools, headquartered at William Carey University.
Recognized were:
--Kindergarten teacher La’Keshia Johnson, who became the inaugural “Mississippi Rural Teacher of the Year” during an award ceremony hosted by PREPS. She will compete later this year for the National Rural Teacher of the Year Award.
--Okolona Elementary School. Principal Lealue “Shae” Triplett accepted an award for the school’s winning submission for the Going The Distance Creative Award 2021.
This year, PREPS introduced the rural teacher award to celebrate educators who are in smaller schools and communities – people who have a passion for teaching, learning and making a difference.
Said Dr. Chuck Benigno, who is executive director of PREPS: “La’Keshia Johnson represents the spirit of this award beautifully, and we are thrilled that she will represent Mississippi in the ‘National Rural Teacher of the Year’ program.”
Now in her fourth year as an educator, Johnson is lead kindergarten teacher for the Okolona school district. She’s a graduate of Northwest Mississippi Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Her educational objectives can well serve any educator who ever dreamed of making this world better one student at a time.
“My goal is to be known as a teacher who inspires her students to become more than they ever imagined they could be. I want to cultivate, support, and inspire lifelong learners, be a light and example to my students, and show each student his or her potential by partnering with school, home, and community.
“I want to smile more, complain less, and become a more compassionate educator. I choose to be a Mississippi educator because it allows me to be a part of a community that inspires the next generation of learners,” Johnson said.
The Going the Distance award is designed to recognize districts which have “gone the distance” with building relationships during this school year. The award recognizes districts which have built relationships, provided social emotional check-ins, celebrated success, and provided motivation to your students, according to PREPS sources.
Someone once termed teaching a legacy; a debt from present to future generations. It’s Biblical: A way of making the world a better place than when you got here. A teacher’s love can ripple out through the students they teach to the people they love and the people those people love.
The object of education should be to help children reach their potential, and prepare the young to educate themselves throughout their lives.
These awards indicate those goals are alive and well in the Okolona School District.